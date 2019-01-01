Downtown Eastside building evacuated NYE after bomb squad called
VPD's explosive disposal unit was called to a building on East Hastings on Dec. 31.
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 12:10PM PST
Authorities are investigating after the explosive disposal unit was called to a building on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on New Year’s Eve.
Emergency crews surrounded the 13 storey building at 41 East Hastings, between Carrall and Columbia Streets, around 9 p.m.
A robot was used to enter the building and investigate as residents were taken outside as a precaution.
“I was watching TV and I was laying and I heard a boom and I thought it was outside,” said one resident.
Witnesses say one man was taken into custody.
Police haven’t yet commented on the reason for the response or if anyone was hurt.