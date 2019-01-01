

CTV Vancouver





Authorities are investigating after the explosive disposal unit was called to a building on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency crews surrounded the 13 storey building at 41 East Hastings, between Carrall and Columbia Streets, around 9 p.m.

A robot was used to enter the building and investigate as residents were taken outside as a precaution.

“I was watching TV and I was laying and I heard a boom and I thought it was outside,” said one resident.

Witnesses say one man was taken into custody.

Police haven’t yet commented on the reason for the response or if anyone was hurt.