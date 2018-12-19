

CTV Vancouver





Downed trolley wires caused heavy delays for commuters along Vancouver's Granville Street Wednesday.

TransLink first tweeted about the incident at around 5:45 p.m.

Images from the scene showed southbound traffic on the Granville Street Bridge at a near standstill. Many riders could be seen making their way across the bridge on foot instead of waiting for mess to clear up.

The backups extended all the way to the intersection of Granville and Broadway.

Several bus routes had to be detoured as a result of the incident, including the 9 Alma/UBC, 15 Cambie/Olympic Village, 7 Dunbar/Nanaimo Station, 16 Arbutus and the 99 B-Line to UBC.

In subsequent tweets, transit users were warned to expect anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour of delay depending on the route.