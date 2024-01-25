Downed power line cut access to and from B.C. border crossing for hours

VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    BC Hydro shared this map of an outage caused by the incident on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.
    A power line that fell over Highway 99 in Surrey, B.C., cut off a key route to and from the U.S. Peace Arch Border Crossing for nearly three hours on Thursday.

    BC Hydro, the Crown power utility, says a vehicle crashed into a power pole, bringing the line down across both directions of the highway.

    Traffic cameras showed long lineups southbound heading toward the border and all vehicles were diverted at King George Boulevard, while northbound traffic was also detoured.

    Hydro says the downed line also cut power to about 2,700 customers, but the electricity has also been restored.

    The B.C. Transportation Ministry's information site, DriveBC, says the highway reopened in both directions early Thursday afternoon.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

