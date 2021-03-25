VANCOUVER -- COBS Bread is known for their fresh, handcrafted bread and treats.

Every single day, bakery staff are up bright and early whipping up fresh-in house goods.

Hot Cross Buns are one of their signature items. They are offered in four delicious flavours: traditional fruit, apple cinnamon, chocolate chip and cranberry orange.

On Saturday, March 27th there is another reason to indulge in this yummy treat: It is "Doughnation" Day, which is a COBS Bread tradition.

On that date, for every six-pack of hot cross buns sold, $2 is given back to a local community charity.

On CTV Morning Live, bakery owner Brinder Bains joined the show.

Bains has three COBS Bread locations in Vancouver, and her chosen charity is the Breakfast Club of Canada.

Breakfast Club of Canada serves over 250,000 breakfasts daily in almost 1,890 schools throughout Canada.

Supporting charities like Breakfast Club of Canada has always been a pillar for COBS Bread.

COBS Bread president Aaron Gillespie says he learned from a young age to support the community that supports you.

For those that wish to donate, but can't make it to a COBS Bread location, a virtual 6-pack of hot cross buns can be can be donated online.

All proceeds will be given to a local bakery's community charity of choice.

Plus, for every dollar donated online, COBS Bread will match it up to $10,000.

To learn more about Doughnation Day, check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live.

