VANCOUVER -- It could be a bizarre week for Vancouver weather-wise, as the city is expected to see temperatures hit the double digits on some days, while at least one evening could see flurries.

To start off the week, Environment Canada's forecast for Vancouver shows rain on Monday and Tuesday. Monday's temperature is expected to hover around 6 or 7 C, while Tuesday might see highs of 9 C.

Wednesday could see a break in the rain, with sun expected throughout the day and highs reaching 10 C. Overnight, however, lows could dip down to 2 C.

The rain is predicted to return Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with temperatures reaching no higher than 9 C.

But Friday could get extra chilly in Vancouver, Environment Canada says, with lows forecast at 1 C and a chance of flurries overnight. Other parts of the Lower Mainland might see more snow, with Squamish forecast to see flurries Wednesday night, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10 C.

