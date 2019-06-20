

The province is closing a northern B.C. lake due to a fish normally kept as a pet.

Lost Lake, which is located approximately 10 kilometres north of Terrace, will be closed to fishing beginning on Saturday, after goldfish were found there. The lake will remain closed indefinitely, according to the provincial Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

While they may be normally kept in aquariums or water gardens, the orange-coloured fish are not native to British Columbia. The species is native to Asia, and is considered invasive.

The ministry said it’s unclear how long goldfish have been in Lost Lake, but that the presence of multiple sizes of fish suggests that they are reproducing.

There are several self-sustaining wild populations of goldfish in B.C., most of them located in the Lower Mainland, southern Interior and southern Vancouver Island. Biologists are completing assessments of Lost Lake in the hope of preventing goldfish from spreading into the Skeena watershed.

It is illegal to release aquarium fish into natural water bodies in British Columbia, and the ministry encourages people to return unwanted fish to pet stores rather than releasing them into the wild.

Anyone who sees an invasive species in B.C. is encouraged to report the sighting by calling the 24-hour Report all Poachers and Polluters hotline at 877-952-7277, or by going to the provincial government’s invasive species website.