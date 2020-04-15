VANCOUVER -- Warning: This story contains language that some readers may find offensive.

A Metro Vancouver bus driver who has become so concerned about his health and the bad behaviour of some passengers using transit has taken to an online video to speak out about his concerns.

“As a bus driver I’m scared shitless,” the driver said in the video. “I come to work every day and I’m worried I’m going to get this shit and bring it home to my family.”

The Coast Mountain Bus Company operator, who did not give his name in the since-deleted video posted to YouTube, took the video on board a parked and empty transit bus.

During the 10 minute video the driver shows the signage for limited seating on board, but points to a problem.

Even with some seats taped off for physical distancing, he says some seats that are open to passengers are still less than two metres apart.

“The answer to this is to stay home, it’s simple,” he says, adding that he feels many people are taking transit for trips that don’t need to happen.

He also believes in some cases passengers are moving the “seat closed’ signage and simply sitting where they please, noting he feels the company has been taking proper precautions.

TransLink has been asking people to take transit for essential trips only for the past few weeks, and blocked out roughly half the seats on board to allow for extra space between passengers.

Buses are also using rear boarding only, something the driver says has also lead to issues when buses are full.

“When I do let someone off, five people try to come on,” he said of a recent trip near Metrotown. “I said ‘listen folks, sorry, you have to wait for the next bus’, and all I get is ... just do your job.’”

CTV News spoke with several bus operators on Wednesday that voiced similar concerns about bad behaviour from passengers ignoring physical distancing guidelines on board.

Others said they worried about reports of drivers being coughed on by irate passengers, and how well buses are being sanitized, including concerns about the cleanliness of upholstered seats.

Others called for more protection barriers for drivers. Right now about 700 buses have them installed.

In a statement in response to the video, TransLink said:

“These are challenging times for our hardworking bus operators who keep the transit system moving for frontline workers. We have limited seating on buses to promote physical distancing and ask customers to respect those measures.

"Physical distancing measures are in place to keep our operators and customers as safe as possible. Public transit remains crucial for thousands of essential service workers in the region, including those in the healthcare sector.”

The driver in the video has a simple message for those taking non-essential trips during the pandemic.

“Do me a favour and don’t get on the bus,” he said.