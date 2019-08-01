

CTV News Vancouver





While it may seem that the number of wildfires in B.C. is low compared to recent years, August tends to be the most active part of the province's wildfire season and officials are reminding long weekend vacationers to be extra cautious.

According to the province, BC Wildfire Service responded to 579 wildfires between April 1 and 12 p.m. on July 31. Nearly 60 per cent of them were human-caused.

"BC Wildfire Service crews have been doing a great job attacking this year’s fires quickly and decisively, but it’s important that we don’t get complacent about wildfire risks," said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

"I encourage everyone to enjoy the outdoors responsibly this weekend and ensure that their activities don’t trigger new fires."

Campfires are still allowed across the province, which is another change from the last two wildfire seasons. By this time last year, the ban had already been in place for two weeks. In 2017, the ban was put in place by July 6.

Even so, the province is reminding people to be responsible when lighting up a campfire and make sure it's both supervised while lit and fully extinguished when they leave.

Campfires also can't be bigger than half a metre high or half a metre wide.

Other common causes of fires include sparks from ATVs or dirt bikes. Anyone riding one of them on Crown land must have a spark arrestor installed, the province says.

Inappropriately disposed cigarette butts are also a fire risk.

Anyone who spots a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation can call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone to report it.