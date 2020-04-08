Doing a lot of reading during the pandemic? B.C.'s investing $3M in digital libraries
The Canadian Press Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 2:34PM PDT
VICTORIA -- Libraries across British Columbia are getting $3 million to enhance their digital services.
The Ministry of Education says the one-time investment will permit greater access to online learning and reading resources.
Just under $2 million will be used to support electronic resource licensing and expand online common collections for all public libraries.
The ministry says in a statement the remainder will go directly to B.C.'s 79 public library systems for everything from expanded wireless networks to buying scanners, tablets, microphones, cameras and other equipment.
