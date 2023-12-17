VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Dogs help B.C. couple escape structure fire

    Firefighters at the scene of a structure fire in Athalmer, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 15. (Courtesy: Regional District of East Kootenay) Firefighters at the scene of a structure fire in Athalmer, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 15. (Courtesy: Regional District of East Kootenay)

    A couple in Interior B.C. were able to escape a structure fire that destroyed their home thanks to their dogs, officials said.

    The fire engulfed the couple’s RV home on Athalmer Road, outside Invermere, on Friday morning, according to a release from the Regional District of East Kootenay.

    The unnamed pair’s dogs woke them up, alerting them to the fire. All of the humans and animals escaped safely and uninjured.

    “Sadly, their RV home is a total loss, as is an adjoining outbuilding,” said Columbia Valley Rural Fire and Rescue Service Deputy Chief Jon Tames in the release.

    “I want to acknowledge the excellent work of our firefighters in containing the flames to this isolated area, as there are several nearby structures and businesses that could have also been seriously impacted had the fire grown,” he continued.

    The regional district said the fire was not deemed suspicious and its cause is under investigation.

