Firefighters in Delta, B.C. rescued a family dog from a fire that gutted a home in the city's Sunshine Hills area Friday.

Crews were called to the 10900 block of Lyon Road at around 10:15 a.m.

"Their efficient response, quick containment, and search efforts saved the life of the family dog," the City of Delta said in a tweet.

The dog, which appears to be a French bulldog, suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to a vet.

Images from the scene showed first responders giving the animal oxygen through a mask and wrapping it in a blanket. The footage also showed a large amount of smoke rising from the structure.

It's unclear if there were any people in the home at the time of the blaze.