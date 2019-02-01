Dog treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from Delta house fire
A firefighter carries a dog away from a burning home in Delta on Feb. 1, 2019. (City of Delta)
Firefighters in Delta, B.C. rescued a family dog from a fire that gutted a home in the city's Sunshine Hills area Friday.
Crews were called to the 10900 block of Lyon Road at around 10:15 a.m.
"Their efficient response, quick containment, and search efforts saved the life of the family dog," the City of Delta said in a tweet.
The dog, which appears to be a French bulldog, suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to a vet.
Images from the scene showed first responders giving the animal oxygen through a mask and wrapping it in a blanket. The footage also showed a large amount of smoke rising from the structure.
It's unclear if there were any people in the home at the time of the blaze.
