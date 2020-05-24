VANCOUVER -- District of North Vancouver firefighters performed a daring rope rescue over a Lynn Creek waterfall Saturday, but weren't able to find a dog that had fallen into the creek above the falls.

Rescue crews were called around 4:30 p.m. and sent four search teams of two people each up and down Lynn Creek to search for Maya the dog, said Jeremy Duncan, assistant chief for District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services. The search team also lowered a member down the waterfall to try to see the dog, but there was no sign of the nine-year-old Golden Retriever.

Maya's owners saw her fall in to the creek above the falls, Duncan said, but despite the efforts of rescue crews, searchers were unable to find the dog.

Duncan is now asking Lynn Canyon Park users to keep an eye out for Maya, who is microchipped.

Reached by telephone Sunday, Macarena Masedo, the dog's owner, said she had gathered a group of friends to search for Maya in Lynn Canyon Park.



District of North Vancouver firefighters performed a daring rope rescue over a Lynn Creek waterfall on May 23, 2020, but weren't able to find a dog that had fallen into the creek above the falls. (Subimtted)