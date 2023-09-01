Dog snatched by stranger while out with owner in Coquitlam, RCMP searching for suspect

Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly snatched a small dog while she was out with her owner in Coquitlam Wednesday evening.

Coquitlam RCMP said the 10-year-old Pomeranian named Foxy was "grabbed" by an unknown suspect in the 800 block of Brunette Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.

"Foxy is well-known and loved within her community," Mounties said in a news release Friday. "Coquitlam RCMP would like nothing more than to return Foxy to her family."

Foxy's owner told Mounties that the pup was born in their house and has "been with me forever."

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with a medium build and short brown curly hair. He was wearing a black collar shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time.

Foxy is described as a beige Pomeranian, weighing approximately four pounds and missing "a lot of teeth." She also has extra skin on her earlobe.

Anyone with information on the suspect or Foxy's whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-22690.