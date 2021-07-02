Here's why Metro Vancouver is still under a heat warning, even though temperatures have dropped
'I knew something was wrong': Concerns raised over conditions at care home during B.C. heat wave
Heat wave update: 486 sudden deaths reported in B.C. over 5 days
Lytton fire: Residents unaccounted for; most of B.C. village destroyed, officials say
Scorching temperatures cripple crops in B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Temperature record from 1895 among 59 broken at peak of B.C. heat wave
'Never seen anything like this': At least 134 sudden deaths reported in Metro Vancouver, most related to heat
'They had to chase the bear out of the house': B.C. conservation issues warning after 3 reports of bears entering homes
New Canadian temperature record set in Lytton, B.C., tops all-time high for Las Vegas