VANCOUVER -- A dog that was found wandering alone in Lytton, B.C., after a fire tore through the village late last month has been reunited with her owner.

Princess was reunited with her owner at the BC SPCA's animal evacuation centre in Kamloops Monday night.

She had been found wandering alone last week by two employees of Fisheries and Oceans Canada who were patrolling on 12 Mile Road.

Princess came running up to the workers' truck, apparently spooked by a thunder and lightning storm in the area, the SPCA said in a news release at the time. She'd injured her leg, they said, so she was brought to a vet before being taken to the emergency boarding facility.

Princess was so happy to be reunited with her family she jumped right through the open window of the driver's door.