Dog rescued after fall down 30-foot embankment in West Vancouver park
A dog has been safely reunited with its owners after taking a tumble down a steep embankment in West Vancouver over the weekend.
Fire crews say Chumlee, an 80-pound pup, fell 30 feet in Cypress Falls Park on Sunday. Multiple teams were called in to help Chumlee by conducting a high-angle rescue.
A video of the rescue posted to social media showed teams using ropes and a harness to get Chumlee back up the hill.
Crews said Chumlee is safe and back with its owners.
Being called to assist dogs isn't unusual for first responders and local rescue teams. In the fall, an injured pup needed to be helped by North Shore Rescue from a trail on Mount Seymour.
While its owners could walk out from the trail, the dog apparently did not like the stretcher it was offered.
"Members took turns carrying it out on our shoulders," North Shore Rescue said at the time, adding the dog handled that "like a champ."
In the summer, there were several other local rescues involving dogs. In one, a woman and her dog became trapped between two floating logs in Pitt River.
Police say the woman had been walking with her pup along the trail between Ferry Slip Road and Fraser Dyke Road when her dog fell into the river and couldn't get out. The woman jumped in to help, but got stuck as well. Officers eventually helped them both out of the river and they were uninjured.
