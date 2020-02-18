VANCOUVER -- A dog was killed and one person was treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning fire in Langley, B.C.

Fire crews were called to a trailer shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday for reports that a trailer was on fire.

The blaze was reported at 40th Avenue near 216th Street.

Firefighters say they arrived to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames, but that they were able to get the fire under control.

A resident of the trailer suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

Officials said a dog that was inside at the time did not survive.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.