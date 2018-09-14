Dog helps police arrest sex offender hiding in Vancouver parkade
James Allan Pike is seen in this photo provided by Vancouver police.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 1:02PM PDT
A sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after breaching the conditions of his release is in custody, Vancouver police say.
James Allan Pike, 46, was serving a long-term supervision order in connection with a violent 2001 sexual assault when he went missing from his halfway house earlier this week.
Pike failed to return to the home early Tuesday morning, and Corrections Canada issued a Canada-wide warrant the same day.
In a statement Friday, Vancouver police said Pike was spotted by an officer near Jervis and Nelson streets. He ran from police, but was found a short time later hiding in a parkade.
He was arrested with the help of a police dog named Griffin and his handler, the VPD said.
Pike had to be treated in hospital for a dog bite, but was then taken to jail. He remains in custody.