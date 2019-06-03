Is dodgeball a popular playground game or secretly a tool of oppression that unfairly targets some students?

It's a question being asked by a trio of B.C. researchers at a conference organized by the Canadian Society for the Study of Education in Vancouver Monday.

In an abstract of their presentation, Kwantlen Polytechnic University professor David Burns, UBC professor Joy Butler and SFU professor Claire Robson argue that the "hidden curriculum" of dodgeball reinforces oppression.

"Dodgeball reinforces the five faces of oppression defined by (theorist Iris Marion Young) as marginalization, powerlessness, and helplessness of those perceived as weaker individuals through the exercise of violence and dominance by those who are considered more powerful," the abstract reads.

By comparing the popular playground game and its rules - where one team tries to eliminate another by hitting them with rubber balls – to Young's theories, the group say dodgeball doesn't help students.

"We conclude that in terms of modeling, confirming, and practicing caring behaviours, or offering opportunities to discuss and process what might be considered fair, dodgeball can be considered miseducative," they wrote.

It's similar to a presentation presented by Butler and Burns in 2018 at the Association Internationale des Ecoles Superieures d'Education Physique world congress.

The pair's abstract from that presentation pushed back harder at dodgeball and the unintended consequences they say come from playing it.

Butler and Burns claim although physical education teachers want the best for their students, the way they try to teach students doesn't necessarily match up.

Particularly when it comes to students throwing rubber balls at one another.

"We suggest that this tension becomes sharply visible in the common practice of allowing students to play dodgeball. We further argue that the lessons learned in playing dodgeball are antithetical to anti-oppressive education," Burns and Butler wrote.

The game's popularity has led to international sports federations championing the game, such as the World Dodgeball Federation and the World Dodgeball Association.

The Vancouver presentation is part of a larger discussion on the challenges teachers and educators face in promoting physical education.