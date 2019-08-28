

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Warning: This story contains explicit language and content that some readers might find upsetting.

A convicted child abductor against whom the Parole Board of Canada recently recommended an additional charge had been collecting pornography, lingerie, and other items of a sexual nature, documents suggest.

On Aug. 16, the board recommended that Randall Hopley, 54, be charged with breaching the conditions of his long-term supervision order. Parole board documents lay out a series of events leading to the charge, beginning with a letter he sent to a person the board describes as "a high-profile sex offender on supervision."

The letter suggested Hopley was interested in befriending this other offender because the pair had faced similar charges, according to the parole board.

Following this incident, officials at the Community Residential Facility where Hopley was living searched his room. They found "numerous receipts from online orders of lingerie, men's and women's underwear" as well as a "handwritten note" listing various pornography and dating sites.

Parole documents indicate Hopley "spent a significant amount of time and money on online sites purchasing lingerie and undergarments."

A few months later, staff at the facility saw a package arrive in the mail for Hopley. Its contents were labelled as "five urine collectors and one stainless steel vaginal speculum."

This prompted another search of Hopley's room, during which officials found "inappropriate pictures, undergarments, female underwear, various sex toys, prostate massage devices and an anal cleaning kit." They also found "a few lists" of items, some of which were labelled "got it already," while others were labelled "pending."

Staff also "found further concerning items," according to documents. These included "numerous condoms, children's hair elastics, and numerous unknown white capsule pills."

All of this led the parole board to impose additional conditions on Hopley's long-term supervision order. Specifically, he was "not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form" and he was "not to own, use or possess a computer" or any other device that would allow him to access the internet without supervision.

This second condition prohibited Hopley from having a cell phone, but staff at the Community Residential Facility observed that he had had one for "about 30 to 60 minutes."

The incident that led the parole board to recommend a charge against Hopley came when his parole officer denied requests he had made. Documents say he became agitated and eventually "lunged towards" a parole officer supervisor.

Warrants were issued for Hopley's arrest, and police apprehended him when he returned to the residential facility. Officers had to force their way into his room, and he resisted arrest, according to documents.

The parole board concluded "there is no clear, convincing information that a breach of special conditions" had occurred, but determined that Hopley had breached "the general condition to keep the peace" through his actions. Thus, the board recommended the new charge.

Hopley spent nearly five years in prison for breaking into a home in Sparwood, B.C., in 2011 and abducting a sleeping three-year-old boy from his bed. Hopley took the child to another province and kept him for four days before returning him to his family home, according to parole board documents.

Last November, Hopley was released to the Community Residential Facility to begin his long-term supervision order.

If convicted of breaching such an order, an offender can face up to 10 years in prison, according to the Criminal Code.