Anyone who's tried to book a camping spot in one of B.C.'s picturesque sites knows it can be a frustrating process.

Entire campgrounds grounds can sell out in minutes and some people have taken advantage of the demand by selling reservations for profit, like ticket scalpers.

On Friday, the province announced new features will be coming to the Discover Camping reservation system.

Campers will soon be able to get notifications if a previously full campground opens up with spots during a specific time.

If a site is full, an advanced search option will show the availability of nearby parks.

People can also add firewood, ice and park-related merchandise to their reservations. If there is a fire ban, the province will issue a refund on the firewood purchae.

There will be an option to sign up for BC Parks newsletters and event notices.

For those looking for a present for the outdoorsy person in their life, Discover Camping will soon be offering e-gift cards.

The new features will be fully implemented by the first week of December 2019.

The province says it will not be increasing the fees to reserve a campsite.