Do you recognize this woman? Surrey RCMP seek fraud suspect

Mounties in Surrey are trying to identify a woman who is suspected of defrauding a currency exchange business of $237,000 earlier this year.

Police released two photographs of the woman on Wednesday in an attempt to advance their investigation into an alleged fraud that happened on March 18. On that day, according to the Surrey RCMP, a woman cashed two bank drafts at a business on 128 Street near 80 Avenue.

"Through investigation it was determined that the person who uttered the fraudulent bank drafts was utilizing another person’s identity," the statement from the detachment says.

The woman is described as South Asian, standing 5'7" tall with a slim build. Anyone with information or who thinks they can identify the suspect is urged to call 604-599-0502.