Do you recognize this man? Vancouver police trying to identify deceased

Police are trying to identify a man who died more than three months ago in Vancouver, releasing a composite sketch and an appeal for information.

The man was found in "medical distress" near Britannia Community Centre in East Vancouver on the evening of March 24 and later died at the hospital, according to a statement released by the Vancouver Police Department Wednesday.

He had no ID on him when he was found, police added, saying investigators have not been able to find out who he is since. His death is not considered suspicious, according to authorities.

"VPD hopes that by releasing a composite image, someone will come forward with information that could help identify him," spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison writes in the media release.

The description provided says the man "appears to be Caucasian and likely in his 30s" with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.