

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a teenage girl in the city's Tynehead area earlier this month.

According to the RCMP, the 14-year-old victim reported she was walking home from school past Bel Air Park on Wednesday, Jan. 16 when a male standing at the path began to follow her and grabbed her by the shoulder.

"The youth kicked backwards striking the male," police said in a statement. "The suspect let go of the youth and she ran home."

Officers were called to the area and conducted a search, but investigators have not been able to locate the suspect, who is described as a white man.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black running shoes at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).