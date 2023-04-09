Do you recognize this man? Surrey RCMP seek mischief suspect

Mounties are asking for help identifying a suspect in the alleged vandalism of a cenotaph outside of the Surrey Museum last month.

In a statement Sunday, the Surrey RCMP said the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on March 29.

"The suspect was observed dismantling the statue of the kneeling solder as well as damaging various items outside of the museum," the media release said.

Authorities released a photo of a "person of interest" in an attempt to advance their investigation. The man is described as white and in his 30s with a medium build, shoulder-length brown hair, a goatee and glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the photo or who has information about the incident is urged to call 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.