VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are looking for a suspect after a man was allegedly attacked while walking his dogs earlier this month.

According to the RCMP, a 65-year-old man was walking with his dogs at about 5:45 p.m. on April 16.

He was on the green belt near 133 Street, police say, when a man he didn't know came up to him on a bike, dismounted, then began hitting him with a weapon.

"The victim was able to avoid the man's strikes and sustained only a minor injury to his hand," Surrey RCMP said in a news release Monday. "The suspect then returned to his bicycle and left the area prior to police arrival."

A witness saw the incident unfold and took a photo of the suspect riding towards 132 Street. Police say the suspect is a Black man, in his 20s and about 5'10" tall. At the time, he was wearing a red puffy jacket, red pants and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to called Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.