Do you recognize this man? RCMP seek suspect in Coquitlam home invasion

Mounties in Coquitlam are asking for help to identify a man they say is a suspect in a recent home invasion and assault.

Officers were called to a home near Dawes Hill Road and Warrick Street Wednesday at 5 p.m.

"An unknown man had entered the residence, which was occupied by several residents, when he assaulted one of the residents before fleeing. An adult man suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital," a media release from the Coquitlam RCMP says.

"The incident appears to be targeted and isolated."

Police have released video of the suspect, who is described as a white man, with a medium build and hazel eyes, balding and having a brown moustache.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information or video is urged to contact investigators at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-5739.