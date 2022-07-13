Do you recognize this man? B.C. suspect wanted on multiple warrants considered 'armed and dangerous'
B.C. Mounties are hoping the public will help locate a man they say is wanted on multiple warrants.
In a statement issued early Wednesday, the RCMP said it's looking for 47-year-old Garnet Romeo Hill, who is wanted from 2021 incidents in Prince Rupert. Investigators said Hill has charges of theft under $5,000 against him.
Mounties said Hill is also wanted out of Wood Buffalo, Alta., for not complying with conditions from a 2016 incident.
Police described Hill as an Indigenous man who is about 6' tall and weighs about 186 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The RCMP didn't indicate where Hill was last seen.
"Note that he is considered dangerous and should not be approached," the RCMP's statement said.
Anyone with information should call Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers.
