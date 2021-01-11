VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby are renewing a call for witnesses after a teen was hit by a driver while she was walking to school last November.

Police shared a video of the aftermath of the incident, which happened at Cumberland and 16th Avenue at about 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 23.

In the video, a person wearing a backpack is seen limping along on a crosswalk away from a vehicle that has stopped. Another person wearing a backpack is with them.

The driver then pulls the vehicle over to the side of the road, gets out and walks towards the two people standing on the sidewalk.

Police say the person who was hit was a 14-year-old and while the driver initially stopped, he did not exchange information or report the incident. The teen sustained minor injuries.

While police first shared the video of the incident in December, they've released it again in the hope that someone recognizes the driver or the vehicle.

"If you recognize the man or the vehicle in this video, please contact the police," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release. "If you are the man in the above video, please come forward and speak to our investigators."

Anyone with information should call RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.