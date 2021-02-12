VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey have released photos of three young suspects they say could be involved in gaming console thefts.

The incidents happened last fall and while one of four suspects has been identified, police are still looking for the other three.

The three suspects in the photos are described as South Asian and are in their teens or early 20s, police say.

In the incidents, the suspects arranged to meet the victims by posing as buyers for gaming consoles on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. In one case, the victim was looking to sell a PlayStation 5, which had just been release four days earlier.

The seller arranged a meeting with a purported buyer through Facebook Marketplace, near the intersection of 136A Street and 114 Avenue, according to police.

"At the meeting location, two men assaulted the seller and stole the gaming console," police said in their release.

Two similar incidents happened less than 24 hours later. In those cases, men with bear spray allegedly robbed the victims of an Xbox and a PlayStation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Police advise sellers to insist on daytime meetings in public places. They should gather information about the prospective buyer, including their full name and cellphone number. Sellers should also tell a friend or family member about the meeting and bring someone with them, if possible.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday