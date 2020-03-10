VANCOUVER -- Mounties are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused in recent package and vehicle thefts in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the area of Lougheed Highway and 227 Street around 12:30 p.m. on March 9 for a reported sighting of a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a green Toyota RAV4 SUV.

Police chased the suspect on foot, but he managed to avoid arrest. Mounties believe he's also the same suspect who allegedly stole a package from the doorstep of a house earlier in March.

Shortly after the suspect fled, police were called about the theft of a silver Chevrolet Silverado truck. The owner was washing the vehicle and left his keys in the ignition when a man matching the description of the suspect in the earlier theft stole the truck, according to police.

Mounties were able to find the Silverado, but when they tried to stop the driver, he "drove the truck in a dangerous manner" and police stopped their pursuit.

The Silverado was later found unoccupied near 222 Street and Selkirk Avenue.

Mounties have released surveillance photos of the suspects in hopes someone will be able to identify them.

The man is described as white, about 5'9" to 5'11" with a slim build and dark curly brown hair. He had a goatee and was wearing a long green olive coat. One of the suspect's grey and orange Nike Air Max shoes was found by police.

The woman is described as white with brown hair. She was wearing a black or dark coloured coat with a fur hood. Police have not explained her exact connection to the thefts but say she is "allegedly an associate" of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.