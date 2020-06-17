VANCOUVER -- The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is asking for the public's help as it collects evidence in the murder of a man in Chilliwack.

Spokesman Sgt. Frank Jang says Charles Klose's body was discovered behind a bank on the evening of June 6 and people who knew him describe him as a gentle man.

Police have released two photos from surveillance video on the day of Klose's murder, one showing him sitting at a bus loop in Abbotsford just before 1 p.m., wearing a red T-shirt with what appears to be a duffle bag sporting a Canada logo and a maple leaf pattern.

The second photo shows him walking three hours later near the Chilliwack court house wearing a brown jacket with a cream-coloured trim and carrying a black bag and a white bag.