VANCOUVER -- A B.C. man with alleged gang ties has been released from custody, prompting a police warning that his associates could face "an increased risk of being exposed to violence."

Ronald Campbell, a 39-year-old Cranbrook resident, is believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Friday.

He was arrested last month in Surrey, where authorities said they pulled over a stolen vehicle and found a loaded handgun inside. Four firearm-related charges have since been recommended against him.

Campbell was let out Friday on strict court-ordered conditions, according to the VPD.

Police did not specify what conditions Campbell is required to obey, or provide any further information on why his associates could be at risk.