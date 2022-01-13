Do you know these men? Video, photos released in Penticton homicide case
Police released video Thursday in connection to a months-old homicide case near Penticton, B.C.
Video posted by the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit shows three men who "may have information" about the ongoing investigation. Watch the video below.
Mounties are not calling the men in the video "suspects" or "persons of interest" in the homicide, but are asking the men, or anyone who can identify them, to contact investigators.
The surveillance video also shows the victim, Clayton Dyer, entering the front entrance of a residential building with the three men.
All four walk through a lobby to an elevator, wait, then walk inside. Police did not provide an address for the building, nor did they say how it is connected to the case.
The timestamp suggests the video was captured on Oct. 10, shortly after 4:30 a.m.
Dyer's body was found three days later, on the side of a road about five kilometres west of Penticton. It is not known how his remains ended up on Green Mountain Road, which is located on Penticton Indian Band land.
Police have also not said who found the 21-year-old's body, or given any more details in the case, other than that his death has been ruled a homicide.
Mounties said they're hoping that the identification of the men who were with Dyer before he died have more information about his actions before he was killed.
They also released descriptions of the men seen on camera, all three of whom are white.
The first is described by police as about 6'3" and around the age of 40, with a muscular build, "a full leg tattoo" on his left side and a full beard. On Oct. 10, he was wearing a black baseball cap, black and beige plaid jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, white socks and black slide sandals.
Photos from video show the second (left) and third unidentified men police are looking to speak to in connection with a Penticton, B.C., homicide case.
The second man police are looking for is about six feet tall and between the ages of 20 and 30. He was clean-shaven the day the video was captured, and was wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue/grey hooded jacket and black camouflage pants.
The third man is believed to be between 20 and 30 and 5'10" to six feet tall. He was clean-shaven at the time, and wore a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Unvaccinated Canadian truckers will have to quarantine under new mandate, feds say
The federal government says that unvaccinated Canadian truckers will not be exempted from the new federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers coming into effect this weekend.
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
Prince Andrew loses Royal and military links, no longer 'His Royal Highness'
Prince Andrew had his military links and royal patronages removed and will no longer be known as 'His Royal Highness,' Buckingham Palace said, as the son of Queen Elizabeth II fights a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of sex abuse.
What military affiliations and royal patronages did Prince Andrew have in Canada?
Prince Andrew, the member of the Royal Family currently embroiled in an ongoing sex abuse lawsuit, has renounced his military affiliations and royal patronages. CTVNews.ca looks at the patronages the Duke of York held in Canada.
'It seemed like a safe plan': Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad say they're paying for it
Canadians stuck abroad after testing positive for COVID-19 during a trip are warning others who are travelling during the Omicron wave to plan for travel disruptions that could cost thousands of dollars and keep them away from home for much longer than expected.
Quebec parents could be asked to supervise classrooms if teachers are sick
Ministry documents show that if too many teachers are out sick with COVID-19, parents may be asked to supervise the classroom in their place. In a press conference, authorities said no further changes are planned at schools, including in ventilation or teachers' masks.
O'Toole says he opposes Quebec's plan to 'tax and target' the unvaccinated
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says while he respects provincial jurisdiction, he opposes Quebec's plan 'to tax and target' those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Health Canada in 'final stages' of reviewing Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the agency is working through the final stages of its review of Pfizer's promising antiviral treatment.
Inside an ICU where 70 per cent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated
This is where the Omicron wave is starting to show its worst side: inside the ICU at Toronto General, which is filling up with critically ill COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported on Vancouver Island as 412 new cases confirmed
Since the pandemic began, 2,462 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 151 in the island region.
-
First Nation chief accuses BC Ferries of racism over new vessel name
The chief of a Vancouver Island First Nation is accusing BC Ferries of racism and discrimination after the ferry operator chose a name favoured by a different First Nation for one of its new vessels.
-
Courtenay, B.C. sees 127% increase in overdoses in 2021
The number of overdoses recorded in B.C. rose by nearly a third last year compared to 2020, and communities on Vancouver Island were not spared the increase.
Calgary
-
Council agrees to 'start fresh' on new arena deal, explore interest from partners
A deal to partner with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) to build a new arena may have died when the calendar flipped to 2022, but city council has pledged to "start fresh" and gauge the interest of the Flames' ownership group about whether to forge ahead.
-
Alberta looking to attract tech talent with new immigration program
The Accelerated Tech Pathway will provide a fast track to permanent residence for skilled tech workers who want to move to Alberta.
-
'One more thing to worry about': Trucking industry reacts to government’s decision to implement mandatory vaccines once again
After reports that the federal government was no longer making it mandatory for Canadian truckers to show proof of vaccination to enter the U.S., the feds are now saying they are not backing down on mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for Canadian truckers.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 more deaths, hospitalizations continue to grow as Omicron spreads
Severe outcomes of COVID-19 continued to worsen on Thursday as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly across Alberta.
-
P.F. Chang's to open first Alberta location in Edmonton
The restaurant will be located in Windermere and is scheduled to open in early 2022.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Edson area, east to Sask. border
Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning of freezing rain throughout Thursday morning in and beyond the capital region.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says he 'can't guarantee' that businesses will reopen on Jan. 26
It’s unclear if businesses ordered closed by the Ontario government last week will get to reopen on Jan. 26 after the province’s top doctor revealed Thursday that he “can’t guarantee” that new public health restrictions will lift on that date.
-
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
-
Ontario driver on the hook for car rental fees as supply chain issues delay repair parts by months
An Ontario driver says he has been on the hook for car rental fees after he took his SUV in for repairs in November and was told parts wouldn't be available until February due to supply chain issues.
Montreal
-
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
-
'We’re fed up': Montreal pizzeria vows to reopen in violation of COVID-19 restrictions
A Mile End pizzeria called Keste says it will open at full capacity at the end of January, even if COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.
-
Quebec parents could be asked to supervise classrooms if teachers are sick
Ministry documents show that if too many teachers are out sick with COVID-19, parents may be asked to supervise the classroom in their place. In a press conference, authorities said no further changes are planned at schools, including in ventilation or teachers' masks.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba schools to no longer provide notification of COVID-19 close contacts
Manitoba schools will no longer provide close contact notification or letters on individual COVID-19 cases in school, a change the province says is required due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.
-
Reversal of federal vaccine mandate for truckers 'really creates confusion': Manitoba Trucking Association
The Manitoba Trucking Association says it supports the federal government's vaccine mandate for truckers, but says the way it was rolled out has created confusion and will lead to disruptions in the industry.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unvaccinated Canadian truckers will have to quarantine under new mandate, feds say
The federal government says that unvaccinated Canadian truckers will not be exempted from the new federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers coming into effect this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers dealing with 'chaos' as Omicron spreads through schools
The Omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in Saskatchewan schools, with as many as 40 outbreaks and more than 1,000 cases across the province.
-
As investigation into Saskatoon girl's death continues, rally calls for charges to be laid
Dozens of people marched from Saskatoon Police Service headquarters to City Hall on Thursday calling for charges to be laid against the person driving the vehicle in a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
Regina
-
945 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan added 945 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing active cases up to 9,252.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
Apartment fire east of downtown cuts power to Carmichael Outreach, displaces residents
Carmichael Outreach Centre was forced to suspend all operations Thursday, thanks to a nearby fire at an apartment complex.
Atlantic
-
N.B. moves to strictest level of its COVID-19 Winter Plan, 104 in hospital Thursday
New Brunswick will be moving into Level 3 of its COVID-1-9 Winter Plan effective 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
-
N.S. reports 59 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Thursday, three new outbreaks at hospitals
An additional five people have been admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19 and five people have been discharged.
-
N.B. reports four new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, at-home learning extended for one week
New Brunswick health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
London
-
A small corner deli in Sarnia, Ont. is paying it forward, one post-it at a time
A small deli in Sarnia is making a big impact in the community through its ‘Pending Meal’ program.
-
'Tremendous amount of pressure' on hospitals, Summers uncertain when curve will flatten
A surge in COVID-19 cases combined with a shortage of health care workers has hospitals across Ontario are in crisis mode.
-
Expect more enforcement on the roads amid aggressive driving concerns
London's top traffic cop is warning aggressive drivers to expect greater enforcement this year.
Northern Ontario
-
One new COVID-related death, hospitalizations rise in northeastern Ontario
Another person has died from COVID-19, the Porcupine Health Unit said Thursday, marking the 32nd pandemic-related death in the health unit's coverage area.
-
Cambrian College theory courses will remain online for the rest of the term
With the surge of COVID-19 cases, Cambrian College announced Thursday that plans to return to in-person learning are being cancelled for the rest of the winter term.
-
Sudbury resident charged with drug offences following raid of Espanola home
A 36-year-old Sudbury resident is in police custody following a raid on a John Street residence in Espanola this week that netted thousands of dollars in illegal drugs and cash.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating armed robbery at Drumbo bank
OPP are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Drumbo.
-
New COVID-19 assessment centres opening in Waterloo Region to ease hospital pressures
Two new COVID-19 clinical assessment centres are opening in Waterloo Region, the latest effort to ease pressure on local hospitals.
-
$363K of Ferrero Rocher chocolates stolen from Baden, Ont.
The search is on for approximately $363,000 worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates that were stolen from a Baden, Ont. lot on Christmas Eve.