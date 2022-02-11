Do you know Sarbjeet Sander? Police seeking information on Langley homicide victim

Homicide investigators are hoping to speak with any friends or associates of a 57-year-old man who was found dead in Langley, B.C., early Thursday morning.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team publicly identified the deceased as Sarbjeet Sander, and asked anyone with information on him to come forward.

"There are people out there with knowledge of Mr. Sander," Sgt. David Lee said in a news release. "Information about his activities and history will greatly help in determining what happened."

Authorities haven't shared any details about the suspected cause of death, or what might have motivated the killing, but said the case does not appear to be connected to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.

IHIT also said the homicide is "believed to be isolated and not random."

Langley RCMP officers found Sander's body after being called to the 1700 block of 224 Street at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators are also seeking dash-cam video recorded along 224 Street between 16 and 40 avenues from 11 p.m. Wednesday until the time Sander was found dead.

IHIT asked anyone with information to contact its tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.