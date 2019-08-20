The family of a 45-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Surrey last week is urging anyone with information to come forward and help investigators solve the case.

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo was found bleeding near the Semiamhoo Shopping Centre in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, and died before he could be taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, his grieving family spoke out at a police news conference, describing the impact of the terrible crime.

"This tragedy has forever changed our lives," the victim's sister Angela said.

Though the motive for the stabbing hasn't been confirmed, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

They are working to determine whether it's connected to another attack on a man in his 60s that took place three hours earlier in White Rock.

Officers searched the area around the Semiamhoo Shopping Centre after Prestbakmo's stabbing, and arrested a man at a nearby home.

But IHIT is still trying to piece together what happened, and what Prestbakmo was doing in the lead-up to his death. His family urged anyone who knows anything to reach out to investigators.

"Do the right thing," his sister said.