

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a missing man, but they say not to approach him if you see him.

Jong Park was last seen on Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m., and was reported missing on Oct. 3. Police say they're concerned for Park's wellbeing and would like to speak with him.

He's described as a 47-year-old Asian man with short black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'8" with a slender build.

He's probably wearing a green and yellow military-style coat. He could also be driving his 2013 Nissan Juke, with a B.C. license plate 129WNW.

If you see Park, Coquitlam RCMP want to hear from you. They can be reached at 604-945-1550, and you can quote the file number 2019-30205.