'Do not approach him, call 911': Inmate with history of violence has escaped B.C. jail

Mustafa Sa'Ada is shown in a photo provided by the RCMP. Mustafa Sa'Ada is shown in a photo provided by the RCMP.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday

Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener