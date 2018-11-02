

CTV Vancouver





Testing has confirmed the human remains found with the wreckage of a downed plane near Revelstoke, B.C. over the summer belong to missing pilot Dominique Neron and his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault.

The RCMP announced the results of the DNA testing Friday, closing another chapter in the tragic story that began almost one year ago.

Neron and Bourgeault disappeared after taking off from Penticton airport in a single-engine plane on Nov. 25, 2017.

A wide-scale search effort was launched after the aircraft failed to arrive at its destination in Edmonton hours later, and continued for over a week.

Once that search was suspended, Neron and Bourgeault's families fundraised money for additional search efforts, but turned up no sign of the missing couple.

It wasn't until Sept. 10 that a BC Ambulance Service helicopter spotted the wreckage east of Revelstoke, near Glacier National Park, and reported it to police.

Bourgeault left behind three young children.