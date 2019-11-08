

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – A dive team has been called in to help search for a Bowen Island woman who has been missing for several days.

RCMP said 22-year-old Shilanne Stedmances left her family home on Eagle Cliff Road at some point on Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Cpl. Sascha Banks with Squamish RCMP said Mounties have brought in several specialized units and are being assisted by the Vancouver Police Department Marine Unit and the RCMP's West Coast Marine Unit in the search for Stedmances.

"RCMP and specialized teams/units are focused on a specific location of the island which includes land and water," said Banks in a statement. "The extensive land search of Bowen Island has been concluded for the time being."

Banks said search crews are focused on an area in and around Bowen Island, and North Shore Rescue is not providing any assistance on Friday.

Stedmances is described as a white woman with blue eyes and shoulder-length brown hair that she has dyed blond in the past. She is 5'2" and weighs about 110 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a dark coloured shirt and yoga pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or RCMP.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel