    Dive-bombing crows descend during Vancouver nesting season

    An expert says the birds are drawn to Vancouver's West End by the amount of restaurant garbage and tall leafy trees. An expert says the birds are drawn to Vancouver's West End by the amount of restaurant garbage and tall leafy trees.
    It's that time of year – when newcomers to Vancouver are startled, and locals know they have to wait it out.

    During nesting season, crows dive-bomb people who get too close to their babies.

    Linda Bakker, the co-executive director of the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C., said the organization is receiving dozens of calls daily from people inquiring about the peculiar crow behaviour.

    “Crow parents are really protective of their babies and their nests,” Bakker said. “So if you experience dive bombing, those are parents protecting their nests.”

    Bakker said some of the calls are from people concerned about the fledglings, who can often be seen hopping around before learning to fly.

    “People often think they’re in trouble,” Bakker said. “Most of the time, (it's) nothing to be concerned about."

    Bakker said the only thing that will stop the dove-bombing is the passage of time.

    “You walk your normal route and all of a sudden crows are harassing you,” she said. “It’s normal and there's not much you can do about it.”

    For those who aren’t pro-crow, Bakker suggests wearing a hat, holding an umbrella, or changing your usual walking route for the next few weeks.

