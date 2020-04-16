VANCOUVER -- A wildfire burning in Squamish has prompted the district to declare a local state of emergency as some residents in the area have been asked to evacuate.

The slash fire, originally reported Wednesday afternoon, moved quickly from the south side of Squamish Valley Road near Magee Road to the north side making the road impassable.

By 6 p.m., all residents in the Squamish Valley area were told they may need to prepare for evacuations. Meanwhile, residents who live east of Cloudburst Crescent, as well as residents near Butterfly Lake, Levette Lake and Evans Lake were asked to leave, according to the RCMP.

A spokesperson for BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday evening these were simply "tactical evacuations" and that there was "no threat to human life at all" at that point.

The Canadian Red Cross will be in the area to assist evacuees Thursday.

Late Wednesday night, the district estimated the blaze had quickly grown to an estimated 60 hectares and two Squamish Fire Rescue crews were on scene to protect structures directly threatened by the fire.

"All visitors and non-resident property owners currently in the Squamish Valley and Paradise Valley areas are directed to return to their primary residence," a statement from the district says.

"The public is reminded that wildfire can be dangerous and unpredictable. Please avoid the area."

Mounties are expected to give an update on the fire Thursday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn and Ian Holliday