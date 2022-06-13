Distracted driving on the rise in Metro Vancouver, police say

The summer travel season is heating up and police agencies are reminding B.C. drivers to stay away from their phones when they're behind the wheel.

Several jurisdictions are reporting an increase in distracted driving tickets handed to motorists, including the Richmond RCMP, which says it issued 321 tickets for distracted driving and speeding from January to April of this year.

West Pryde, a lawyer with Filkow Law, said he's also noticed an uptick in the number of clients inquiring about distracted driving offences.

"We do get calls about these driving offences, probably multiple calls a day. So it's fairly busy," he said.

According to a recent ICBC survey, 42 per cent of drivers admit they still use their phone on at least one out of every 10 trips, despite 93 per cent of them believing it's "highly risky" to text.

The insurer also reports that distracted driving accounts for more than one in four fatal crashes each year, making it the second leading cause of death on the road. About 76 people die every year because of it, according to ICBC.

If caught, drivers have to pay a hefty price as the fine is $368 and four penalty points.

Pryde said some drivers who get caught don't realize what they're doing is illegal and advises that people to look up what is and isn't permissible.

"Even just looking at the device and holding it in any way is considered use," he explained.

"So, even if you're at a red light and you think, 'Oh, maybe I could just check my message' and you flip over your phone to see if someone sent you something, that could still be use," he continued.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, only devices that are hands-free are allowed while driving for fully licensed drivers.

Novice drivers can't use any electronics under any circumstance.

Motorists are reminded that it's not just their own safety at stake – checking that call, text, or email puts everyone around them at risk, so people are urged to put their phone down and keep their eyes on the road.