Displaced Lytton, B.C., residents marking sombre anniversary
It’s been exactly one year since fire ravaged the small B.C. community of Lytton, but the source of that massive blaze remains unknown.
Evacuees are coming together Thursday to mark the sombre anniversary.
The private event, called “Lytton Strong," comes as clean-up efforts continue in the village.
It’s expected rebuilding will begin in late September.
Residents are being asked to write their thoughts about that terrifying day and add them to a time capsule to be buried during a ceremony Thursday afternoon.
“In 30 years, when the time capsule will be open, those people will be able to reflect back about that. But it will also be an opportunity for people to bury some of that,” said Edith Loring-Kuhanga, a Lytton resident who lost all her possessions in the fire.
RCMP say the investigation into the Lytton fire remains active and on-going.
“We have no timeline with respect to when it may be completed. We will continue to take the time needed to ensure that all avenues of investigation have been covered off,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet wrote in an email to CTV News.
“We appreciate the continued understanding and patience of the public as investigation progresses,” Shoihet said.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the wildfire caused more than $100 million in insured damage. Most homes in Lytton, however, were either uninsured or underinsured.
