VANCOUVER -- Dozens of homeless campers have relocated to Strathcona Park after being forced off an empty gravel lot owned by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

It was the second time the campers were made to move in recent days. They entered the fenced-off gravel lot over the weekend after being ordered to clear out of an adjacent parking lot at CRAB Park by court injunction.

A spokesperson for the campers said they depended on the previous encampment as "home and sanctuary," and that they moved into the nearby gravel lot believing that the property was not covered by the injunction.

But polices said the gravel lot had been locked and secured before campers arrived, and described their presence as the result of a break-in. Early Monday morning, officers went to the camp and told residents they could face mischief charges if they refused to vacate the area.

Police also arrested one person, but said the individual was released shortly after without charges.

As a result, campers moved their encampment once again. With help from a team of volunteers who hired moving vans, the campers relocated roughly two kilometres away into busy Strathcona Park.

Soon after their arrival, campers could be seen setting up a sacred fire near the park's tennis courts.

Police said they were compelled to move in under the B.C. Supreme Court injunction that was granted to the port authority.

Officers were heard offering to help find people housing, and to store property at the Vancouver Police Department's property office.