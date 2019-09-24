

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou will be back in court Tuesday as her legal team aims to get access to documents related to her arrest in Vancouver.

The eight-day disclosure hearing kicked off on Monday, and Meng's lawyers alleged that the Canada Border Services Agency officers detained her under the pretence of a routine secondary inspection.

They say she wasn't told she was facing an extradition arrest warrant.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport at the request of U.S. authorities last December. They wanted to extradite her as part of an investigation into alleged Iran sanction violations.

Canada's attorney general responded to the accusations made by Meng's team, calling their request for access to more documents a "fishing expedition" to " reveal the speculative conspiracy (Meng) alleges." The 55-page response was made public for the first time Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Huawei Canada posted a video to Twitter, with spokesperson Benjamin Howes saying the company wouldn't give detailed comments on the matter while it's before the courts.

"We support Ms. Meng completely," Howes said in the video.

"We believe she is innocent of all allegations against her. We have every confidence that she will be vindicated in keeping with the independence and fairness of the Canadian judicial process."

Meng has also denied all the charges and her extradition hearing is expected to begin in January, 2020.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko and The Canadian Press