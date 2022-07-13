Disciplinary review ordered after Vancouver cop hit person in face during arrest: OPCC

A disciplinary review has been ordered by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner after a Vancouver cop was charged with assault in connection to a 2019 arrest.

The OPCC issued a statement Tuesday saying a retired judge determined the proposed discipline handed to Const. Arminder Singh Gill didn't "adequately address the seriousness of (his) conduct."

The statement explained Gill was charged with and pleaded guilty in 2021 to a charge of assault in connection to an incident from Nov. 13, 2019. On that day, the OPCC said, Gill "struck an individual's face with his hand following a search of the individual's pockets." The OPCC said during that search, Gill was "stuck by a needle."

After pleading guilty, Gill was given a conditional discharge with a six-month probation. The Vancouver Police Department confirmed with CTV News Vancouver Wednesday that Gill remains an active, serving member.

The OPCC said the Vancouver Police Department investigated the incident and a discipline authority recommended Gill be verbally reprimanded.

"In arriving at the proposed discipline, the discipline authority noted that the actions of Const. Gill were serious in nature but that his actions were 'knee-jerk,' the assault was 'minor' and without injury, and that Const. Gill accepted responsibility for his actions," Clayton Pecknold, police complaint commissioner, said in his report.

The OPPC's report said other aggravating factors were considered including that Gill was a senior police officer who assaulted the suspect in the presence of a junior and that he made "a physically threatening comment towards the person after the assault."

"Const. Gill reported the incident after a period of approximately one year when he became aware that the incident had been recorded and was being circulated on social media," Pecknold's report said.

Pecknold argued those aggravating factors weren't given sufficient weight and, as a result, ordered a review of the disciplinary decision.