A Richmond, B.C. mom is speaking out after the actions of a careless beachgoer left her three-year-old son with serious burns.

Federica Carcani said her family was enjoying a trip to Delta's Centennial Beach late last month when her son, Bruce, suddenly came to her with tears in his eyes.

"He was crying very quietly, saying 'Mommy, something really hurt my feet,'" Carcani said. "I asked my husband (to) just put his feet in the water because he said they're burning."

She then looked around and saw a large, metal fire pit on the beach, and noticed a pile of hot ashes in the sand nearby.

"When I put my hand inside the pile it was steaming hot," she said. "I immediately realized he burned his feet. And when I took him out of the water after five minutes the skin was already blistering really fast."

Bruce is being treated by specialists at BC Children's Hospital for serious burns on his soles, and his mother said he may even need skin grafts.

"(The doctors) were horrified by the extent of his injuries," Carcani said. "They have to assess every week how he is healing."

It's left the stoic little boy unable to walk or play outside in the middle of summer, and left his parents furious at the thoughtlessness of whoever decided to leave ashes on a beach where children were playing.

"At least pour some water on it because … it was still burning hot, like out of the barbecue," Carcani said.

There are ash disposal bins at Centennial Beach, but Carcani believes there should be better signage because some people clearly aren’t getting the message.

In the meantime, the family is waiting for Bruce's burns to heal. They already had to cancel camping plans and shift their focus to indoor fun, like board games.

"Hopefully by the end of the summer he'll be able to swim again," Carcani said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson