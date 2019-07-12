

CTV News Vancouver





Surrey Mounties are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday night.

The RCMP said Alexandra Lutke was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of 152 Street, and hasn't been heard from since.

"It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long," Const. Richard Wright said in a news release.

Lutke, who also goes by Lexie, is described as 5'5" tall, 140 lbs. with long black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black toque, a windbreaker that's black, white and blue, and dark-coloured sweatpants.

Mounties asked anyone with information on Lutke's whereabouts to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.