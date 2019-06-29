An overdue dirt biker who prompted a large response from RCMP and search and rescue groups walked out of the wilderness on his own.

Officials say the man, a 32-year-old from New Brunswick, contacted a friend once he finally had cell phone service Saturday.

Unbeknownst to him, when he did not return to his campsite near the Chance Creek Forest Service Road after a ride on his dirt bike Friday, his friends became worried and contacted police.

His disappearance prompted a large response from Squamish RCMP; and search and rescue groups from Squamish, Whistler, Lions Bay, North Shore and Coquitlam.

Squamish RCMP say his dirt bike was found about 400 metres from the campsite and appeared to have been in a crash. The man was not in the vicinity of the bike when it was found.

Talon Helicopters were sent to look for the man from the air using their FLIR system.

Meanwhile, dozens of searchers scoured the area on foot and on ATVs. An RCMP canine team was also been deployed.

At 11:30 a.m., police were notified that the missing man had contacted one of the campers and he had hiked a great distance to the Squamish Valley.

The man was later transported to hospital.

Squamish RCMP say they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the collision and assessing the man's injuries.

"Thank you again to the amazing Squamish Search and Rescue teams," says Sgt. Sascha Banks. "We couldn't have done it without them. This is the best possible outcome, we can't stress enough about safety in our backcountry...be smart and be prepared."